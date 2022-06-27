A man convicted of kidnapping homeless women in Denver and Lakewood and raping them along a secluded trailhead in Jefferson County will likely serve the rest of his life behind bars.
A judge on Friday sentenced Joseph Gabriel Van Eck, 33, to serve 162 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Monday.
In March, a Jefferson County jury convicted Van Eck of three counts of sexual assault, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, four counts of soliciting for prostitution, one count of attempted sex assault, one count of unlawful sexual contact and one count of theft.
Between April and September 2020, Van Eck lured four women into his truck and drove them to Jefferson County, where he physically and sexually assaulted them while he was armed with a knife and a gun, prosecutors said.
“These four women lived on the streets, and that’s where he hunted them,” said Tyra Forbes, chief deputy district attorney for Gilpin and Jefferson counties. “Kidnapping them, threatening them, beating them, driving them to a deserted trailhead in the middle of the night, brutally raping them, and then dumping them on the side of I-70. … That level of depravity deserves the maximum sentence allowed by law.”