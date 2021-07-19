A man was convicted of vehicular homicide last week for causing a fatal crash while driving up to 167 mph and livestreaming it on Facebook, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

In addition to vehicular homicide, a jury also found 44-year-old Bryan Kirby guilty of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Kirby is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

“The incredibly reckless actions of this defendant caused the death of an innocent victim,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “He not only acted in a manner that ultimately caused someone’s death, he livestreamed it on social media for the world to see. This death was preventable."

The incident happened on Oct. 13, 2018, when Kirby was driving on E-470 in Adams County.

Kirby was livestreaming to his Facebook account while driving, constantly going between 120 and 150 mph and reaching 167 mph at one point. Kirby made frequent comments to the livestream about his speed, including saying, “We cruise at 140," officials said.

Near the end of the livestream, Kirby drove 120 mph behind a sedan in the right lane, crossed over the center lane and crashed into the back of the sedan, officials said.

Kirby left the scene of the crash immediately. The occupant of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Todd Bluth and Deputy District Attorney Sara Carty led the prosecution of this case.