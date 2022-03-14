A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old man on charges of human trafficking, prosecutors in Denver and Boulder announced Monday.
Randolph Scott Clark faces 30 charges in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation involving three women and a young girl.
Between January 2020 and August 2021, Clark exploited the women sexually and financially, prosecutors said. He also sexually assaulted the girl and distributed child pornography of her, according to a news release. Clark will be arraigned in Boulder.
"The investigators did an outstanding job on this case. This indictment will have a significant impact on the lives of the victims and the wellbeing of our communities," Boulder DA Michael Dougherty said in a statement.
Denver DA Beth McCann said: "By collaborating with our colleagues in Boulder, we were able to multiply our efforts to stop this alleged human trafficker. We now look forward to jointly prosecuting (the defendant) and securing justice for the community."