A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for murdering a 21-year-old man in Lakewood in 2019, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Pride, 32, was convicted of felony murder, four counts of aggravated robbery and four counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery for the attack that left Roderick Vecchiarelli dead and a woman seriously injured.

“Chris Pride took the life of my only grandson,” said Cynthia Haines, Vecchiarelli’s grandmother. “He took a young man’s future. He took away a huge part of our family and he even took away a life for himself. … My family will forever be healing from this.”

The attack happened on June 17, 2019, at the Mountayre trailer park. Police responding to reports of gunshots found Vecchiarelli and a woman he was with suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the district attorney’s office said.

Vecchiarelli was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after. The woman, who had been shot several times in the leg, was in critical condition but survived, the district attorney’s office said.

An investigation revealed Pride and two other men robbed and shot Vecchiarelli and the woman. Pride, who was on probation at the time of the murder, was arrested in Colorado Springs on July 18, 2019.

“This senseless act of violence has devastated the families of Roderick Vecchiarelli and the other victim who suffered severe harm,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Brousseau. “Hopefully they will feel some sense of closure with this sentence.”

The second shooter, 20-year-old Keshun Bastian, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in March after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated robbery, the district attorney’s office said.

The getaway driver, 38-year-old Danny Carter Jr., was sentenced to 14 years in prison in October after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and accessory to crime charges, the district attorney’s office said.

Pride will serve his life sentence at the Colorado Department of Corrections.

“I am truly at peace with him behind bars,” Haines said. “Thankful that he is off the streets and won’t be able to bring pain upon anyone else or their families again. We keep his family in our thoughts, especially his children. … Life is a blessing and Chris Pride should have never taken one of our blessings away.”