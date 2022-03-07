An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Jordan White, 20, to six years in prison for his role in a siege on the Aurora Municipal Courthouse during the summer of 2020, prosecutors announced Monday.
In addition to the prison sentence, White was ordered to pay $74,463.50 in restitution to Aurora for the estimated amount of property damage the building endured.
The DA's office said a large group of protesters converged on the Aurora Municipal Center Complex on July 25, 2020. The protest turned into a riot as several participants wearing helmets, goggles and masks covered surveillance cameras and began tearing down a fence.
The DA's office said people then began to tear down the protective boarding on the courthouse and used it to smash windows while five employees were stuck in the building.
During the investigation, White was identified on surveillance video wearing military-style fatigues, smashing windows, directing other rioters and throwing lighted fireworks into the building through the broken windows.
Prosecutors charged White with first-degree arson, inciting a riot, criminal mischief, engaging in a riot and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of inciting a riot and fourth-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
At the sentencing hearing on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Justin Friedberg showed pictures and videos of the extensive property damage and said the acts also took a human toll.
“Twenty-seven people had to come in the next day and just sit down in the rubble and get back to work,” Friedberg said. “The aftermath only speaks to the violent nature of the acts, but doesn't speak at all to the trauma of the judges and court staff that had to return to that scene.”