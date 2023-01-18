A jury has found Shamil Jefferson, 30, guilty of killing 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue in 2017 in Green Valley Ranch, the Denver district attorney's office announced Wednesday.
Jefferson fatally shot Kassogue on Dec. 21, 2017 while she sat in her car, a news release says. Jefferson fled the scene and was hit by a car, but was able to run away. He was arrested the next day.
Jefferson had asked a friend for a ride to Green Valley Ranch to meet with a woman about a promotion, according to the arrest affidavit. He got out of the car and began shooting, authorities said, when he saw Kassogue's red Jeep. Witnesses —whose names are redacted in the affidavit — told police they believed Kassogue was Jefferson's ex-girlfriend.
Jefferson's friend drove away without him after the shooting and called the police, the affidavit said.
Jurors deliberated for seven hours, according to the news release. Jefferson received life in prison without parole.