A judge on Monday sentenced a repeat drunken driver to five years in prison for causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Lakewood.
Daniel Short, 65, pleaded guilty in April to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Julia “Julie” Pacheco, 59.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Short crashed his vehicle into Pacheco's motorcycle near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Yale Avenue, prosecutors said.
Witnesses told police that Short was speeding and driving recklessly. Short told investigators that he had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana. He had three previous drunken driving convictions when he was arrested in connection with Pacheco's death.
“While Mr. Short didn't set out to hurt anyone on October 4th, 2021, he made choices that caused the irrevocable tragedy before the Court,” Deputy District Attorney Riley Gonya said in a statement.