A man who injured a Sheridan police officer in an incident more than six years ago has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.
Ismael Rayos, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and threatening a peace officer for the incident that happened in 2015. Other counts against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the attorney’s office said.
“Officers put their lives on the line every day when then swear to serve and protect,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “When they in turn are made victims, we have a responsibility to see that they get the same justice they seek for others.”
On April 26, 2015, Sheridan police were called to a convenience store near West Oxford Avenue and South Federal Boulevard on reports of a suspicious vehicle.
When officers approached Rayos in the parking lot, he jumped in his car and drove off with the car door open, the attorney’s office said. As he was reversing the car, an officer got caught on the open door and was thrown to the ground.
The officer suffered minor injuries and has since recovered, the attorney’s office said. The officer is no longer with the Sheridan Police Department.
Police later found Rayos’ car crashed in Denver with a handgun inside, but they couldn't find Rayos, the attorney's office said.
Four years later, Rayos was located in Mexico and taken into custody with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service, the attorney’s office said.
Rayos will serve his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.