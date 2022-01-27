A judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for randomly firing a gun at three occupied vehicles in Littleton, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

Theodore Hrdlicka, 51, of Denver pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference in November. Other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

“What kind of person randomly fires a gun at cars with people inside?” said District Attorney John Kellner. “There is no excuse or explanation for such actions that put others at such great risk. This outcome is appropriate.”

The incident happened on Aug. 4, 2019, when Hrdlicka and his wife, Courtney, were driving their pickup truck in Littleton. While stopped in traffic, Hrdlicka’s wife kicked a car shortly before Hrdlicka fired a handgun at it. The shots hit the car, but none of the occupants were injured.

Hrdlicka then shot at two other vehicles, striking both vehicles but not any of the occupants. Later in the day, Hrdlicka committed identical crimes in Adams County, the attorney’s office said.

In Adams County, Hrdlicka shot at least three more vehicles, including one containing a young boy who was “inches away” from being hit by the bullets, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. Hrdlicka was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October 2021 for the Adams County shootings.

“The fact that these acts were similar to his actions in Adams County does not diminish what happened in this case,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Colleen Greer. “He indiscriminately fired a weapon toward six people here in Arapahoe County. The victims here also deserve justice.”

Hrdlicka later said he was drunk and high when he committed the crimes, the attorney’s office said. Hrdlicka did not know or have previous contact with any of the victims.

Hrdlicka’s 30-year sentence for the Littleton shootings was the maximum sentence possible under the plea agreement, the attorney’s office said. He will serve the 30-year sentence at the same time as the 25-year sentence.

Courtney Hrdlicka, 32, pleaded guilty to accessory to a crime in Adams County and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Arapahoe County. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.