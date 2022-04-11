A judge on Friday sentenced a man to serve 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his cousin in Arvada.
Isiah Bennett, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January, according to the district attorney's office for Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
Bennett got into an argument with Raymond Jutting, 26, on June 27, 2020, in the 7800 block of Marshall Street in Arvada. Bennett, who shot Jutting through an open window, claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
“This was an execution, not self-defense,” Deputy District Attorney Megan Bibliowicz said in a statement. “Mr. Jutting did not have a weapon on him, he had a cast on his arm, and he was nowhere near Mr. Bennett when Mr. Bennett began shooting. With nine total shots to Mr. Jutting’s body, and all but one to his back, this was not self-defense, this was purposeful.”