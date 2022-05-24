An Adams County judge on Monday sentenced a man to serve more than 30 years in prison for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal in Aurora.
Octavis Styles, 26, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the death of Surajadin Ahmed, 22, prosecutors said.
Styles and Thomas Boles went to Ahmed's apartment on March 21, 2020, on East 16th Avenue to buy marijuana.
While Ahmed was in the bathroom, Styles fired three shots through the bathroom door, striking Ahmed in the stomach, leg and back. Ahmed later died at a hospital, prosecutors said.
Styles and Boles stole several bags of marijuana before leaving the apartment.
Boles is serving 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.