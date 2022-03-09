A jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Cherry Hills Village woman in 1981, leading to a mistrial, according to court records.
David Dwayne Anderson, now 63, went to trial last week on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder — a charge for a killing that occurs while committing another felony — in Arapahoe County. Authorities arrested him in February 2021 after tracing him to Cozad, Nebraska.
The father of Sylvia Quayle, 34, found her dead in her home, where she lived alone, on the morning of Aug. 4, 1981. Quayle had been shot, stabbed and sexually assaulted. Phone lines in and outside the house had been cut.
According to Denver Gazette news partner 9News, Anderson will go to trial again June 26.
Quayle’s sister spoke to her around 11 p.m. Aug. 3, and was the last person to talk to Quayle, prosecutors said.
But Anderson’s defense attorneys said in opening statements that investigators ignored Quayle's abusive boyfriend as a suspect, who had just a few years earlier savagely beaten and raped her in the same way she was assaulted the night of her death, and a man Quayle herself told family would be the culprit if anything happened to her.
But when a relative of Quayle’s told Cherry Hills police soon after Quayle's death that her boyfriend, Pete Romaine, might have been responsible, they didn’t consider him as a suspect, Anderson’s defense attorneys argued in opening statements.
Prosecutors’ case depended heavily on forensic evidence, given that there weren’t direct witnesses who saw or heard the attack.
A DNA profile from evidence at the scene was developed in 2000, and then from more sources in 2012. United Data Connect, a company that uses DNA to solve cold cases, became involved in the investigation in 2020 and identified people related to the person who had left DNA at the scene.
In January 2021, an investigator traveled to Anderson's home in Nebraska and collected DNA from a Vanilla Coke can in Anderson's trash. The DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene.
Anderson agreed to an interview, prosecutors said, and claimed he did not know Quayle nor how his DNA ended up at the scene of her death. But his defense attorneys suggested in opening statements that Quayle and Anderson had consensual sex.