An Annapolis-based nuclear engineer charged along with his wife in connection with passing secret information to someone he thought represented a foreign government has ties to a Denver school, 9News has reported.

Jonathan Toebbe, aided by his wife, Diana, for months worked to sell information, in violation of the Atomic Energy Act, to an undercover FBI agent they thought was a representative of a foreign government, according to court documents filed Friday in federal court in West Virginia’s Northern District. The affidavit for their arrest does not identify the foreign power they had attempted to establish a relationship with.

The arrest affidavit identifies Jonathan Toebbe as a nuclear engineer working for the U.S. Navy with top secret security clearance for the Department of Defense and Q clearance for the Department of Energy. Both clearance statuses are active.

Diana Toebbe is a faculty member and humanities teacher, says the affidavit. The couple lives in Annapolis, Maryland.

Denver Gazette partner 9News confirmed Jonathan Toebbe taught high school science at Kent Denver School between 2005 and 2008 before he worked for the Navy, and Diana Toebbe also taught high school science at the school from 2005 and 2012. Both left in good standing, according to 9News.

The outlet also reported Jonathan Toebbe holds a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Around 5:15 p.m. local time, court records did not reflect an entry of appearance by an attorney to represent the defendants.

The FBI received a package in December 2020 sent by someone in the U.S. to representatives of the unidentified country, received the previous April. It contained Navy documents, a letter and an SD card with instructions on how the country should respond through an encrypted communication platform, and other additional documents.

Restricted information under the Atomic Energy Act includes data related to the design, manufacture or use of atomic weapons, production of special nuclear material or the use of that material in the production of energy, unless the data has been declassified, according to the affidavit. The law bars anyone with access to information or documents that contain the declassified data from sharing or attempting to share it with the intent to harm the U.S. or give a foreign country an advantage.

The FBI began undercover communication a few days after receiving the materials. The affidavit indicates the person they communicated with was hesitant to do any physical exchange of information or money, indicating an awareness of the risk of actually communicating with an “adversary who has intercepted my first message and is attempting to expose me.”

The sender stated a desire to sell confidential Navy documents including printouts, digital media files with technical details, operations manuals and performance reports, according to the arrest affidavit.

The FBI agreed to pay $10,000 in cryptocurrency as a sign of trust and another $20,000 after verifying the information’s authenticity, and the person eventually agreed to exchange information and payment instructions on a memory card at a secret location in West Virginia without physically meeting.

They arranged further information exchanges in south-central Pennsylvania and eastern Virginia. The drops took place throughout the summer of 2021, according to the arrest affidavit. The FBI saw Jonathan Toebbe perform each of the drops, and Diana Toebbe was present at the first two drops, the affidavit says.

In one secure email exchange, the person the FBI communicated with — which appears to be Jonathan Toebbe — said they had been “careful to gather the files I possess slowly and naturally in the routine of my job, so nobody would suspect my plan. We received training on warning signs to spot insider threats.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, according to court documents. Prosecutors have sought their detention while they await trial, claiming they pose serious risks of fleeing or obstructing justice.

The defendants have an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to court records.