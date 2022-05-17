A new group of 12 protesters filed a federal lawsuit against Denver Tuesday alleging they were assaulted by Denver Police during May 2020 protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

This comes not long after the city just paid a $14 million settlement to another group of 12 protesters after a jury found Denver failed to adequately train officers to respond to the demonstrations. This lawsuit was filed by two of the same attorneys who filed the lawsuit that led to the $14 million settlement.

The lawsuit claims the DPD and officers from other agencies who responded to the protests used violent crowd control tactics against peaceful protesters like indiscriminate use of chemical munitions and projectile weapons. It also claims police targeted journalists, others documenting their actions and medics to trying to help people who had been injured.

The suit also claims the police used intimidation tactics to deter people from ”exercising their First Amendment right to exercise freedom of speech, peaceably assemble, and petition for redress of grievances," according to a release from attorney Elizabeth Wang.

"Despite being roundly condemned by a federal jury in the earlier suit, Denver’s policymakers continue to dig in their heels and refuse to admit any wrongdoing on the part of the officers they ultimately supervise," Wang said in the release. "This head-in-the-sand attitude is a recipe for further police violence and other serious civil rights violations. Denver’s absolute refusal to consider significant institutional and policy changes and disciplining of violent officers is irresponsible from both public safety and public finance perspectives."

Plaintiffs seeking damages include a small business owner, a restaurant server, union organizers, a student and more. Some said in the lawsuit they were shot in the head and chest with pepper balls while trying to escape police weapons, explosives and chemicals like tear gas.