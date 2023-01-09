Paige higher res.jpg

Taylor Maxwell Smith (left) was Paige Rice Norton's oldest daughter. They had just had a great mother/daughter day in Wyoming the night Maxwell Smith was killed in Boulder County.

 COURTESY OF KAILEY VUKOVINSKY

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday.

Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.

In addition to the murder charges, both face possession of a weapon by a previous offender charges in an early morning shooting death which started out with a police chase in Larimer County and ended up on a remote road in Boulder County just after midnight Oct. 30.

At 12:15 a.m. that day a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a driver he suspected of being under the influence in unincorporated Larimer County, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say four people in the Ford Fusion, including Cerda and Vargas, eluded Larimer County authorities and ended up in unincorporated Boulder County. According to the arrest affidavit, Cerda and Vargas had made $30 from selling fentanyl earlier that night. As they were eluding Larimer County deputies, one of the tires on their sedan went flat and they decided to steal a car to replace it.

Investigators believe that 21-year-old Taylor Smith Maxwell and her mother, Paige Rice Norton — who was driving the pair’s vehicle — happened upon the group in the area of Highway 287 and Yellowstone.  Cerda allegedly fired into their truck missing Rice Norton and hitting Smith, who was sitting in the passenger seat, according to the arrest affidavit. Smith was rushed to Longmont United Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Cerda and Vargas were on parole and Vargas had an outstanding warrant for her arrest on a drug distribution charge.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags

Denver Enterprise Reporter

A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.