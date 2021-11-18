No criminal charges will be brought against an Aurora police officer who shot at and grazed a domestic violence suspect over the summer, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Clinton McKinzie released the decision Tuesday for the shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dean by Officer Bryce Settles.

“Officer Settles was legally justified in attempting to use lethal force against Mr. Dean,” McKinzie said. “The officer’s use of force was reasonable, necessary and appropriate in order for Officer Settles to defend himself and his fellow officers from the imminent threat posed by Mr. Dean.”

The shooting happened in the early hours of July 12 when a woman called police, reporting that her ex-boyfriend had stolen her cellphone and tried to cause a car accident. Three officers met the victim and her friend at a convenience store at 15296 E. Hampden Ave.

The ex-boyfriend, later identified as Dean, called the victim’s friend and agreed to return the phone, the report said. The officers then moved to a nearby parking lot so Dean wouldn’t see them, intending to arrest Dean for domestic violence-related theft and violating the victim’s protection order against him.

When Dean arrived, he remained in his car and spoke to the victim until he noticed the officers walking toward him. At that point, Dean abruptly reversed and turned his car, nearly striking Settles who was walking behind the car, the report said.

Settles jumped out of the way and fired one round at Dean, the report said. Police later learned that the bullet grazed Dean just under his chin, causing a wound.

Dean briefly stopped the car then sped out of the parking lot. Though officers did not find Dean or the car, Dean surrendered to police several days later, the report said.

The report's account of the incident was corroborated by each of the three officers' body camera footage, as well as testimony from the victim and her friend.

Settles was the only person to fire a weapon during the incident. No one else was injured.

Dean is facing misdemeanor and traffic charges of theft, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 14.