Two Denver Police Department officers who returned fire, killing a suspect in July, will not face charges, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced in a news release Tuesday.
On July 13 two DPD officers, Clyde Carmody and Zachary Moldenhauer, fired at and killed Michael Silletto, 26, after he fired five shots at the officers who were still sitting in their patrol car, according to a letter from the District Attorney's Office.
Just after 10:30 p.m. that night, a 911 caller reported two men getting out of an Audi with handguns and expressed concern that the two men would rob a food cart at Federal Boulevard and Eighth Avenue.
The suspects drove away and officers found them on Federal Boulevard. They followed from a distance until the Audi stopped in a parking lot near a business at 4915 Washington St. to pick up a fifth passenger, according to the letter. The police car drove toward the vehicle with "take down lights" illuminated.
Body-work camera video footage of the incident shows Silletto firing five gunshots at the officers from his open window, according to the letter.
Moldenhauer then fired three shots at Silletto with his service weapon through the windshield of the police car.
Silletto climbed over the driver's side seat and ran, carrying his handgun, behind a dumpster. Carmody fired toward Silletto, concerned that Silletto was taking cover to continue firing at the officers, according to the letter.
When he was no longer moving, the officers approached with a shield and found him "apparently lifeless." Carmody attempted CPR, but Silletto died.
The other passengers of the Audi did not give statements to police.
"The moment Michael Silletto raised his handgun to fire at the officers he placed them in imminent danger of being killed," according to the letter. "When he fired, Silletto confirmed his intent to kill or injure them. These officers followed their training. They were legally justified under Colorado law in returning fire and neither will face criminal charges."
McCann will hold a virtual community meeting to discuss the incident and her conclusions on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to join the meeting through Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/3QpNp8i.