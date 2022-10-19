The Northglenn resident who shot and killed two juvenile trespassers will not be charged because he acted in self-defense, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The man was protecting his teenage daughter and the suspects fired first, according to the Northglenn Police Department's report. Officers' investigation took 10 days.

Officials declined to identify the homeowner, or the two killed juvenile suspects.

Details about that day come from the report:

On the afternoon of Oct. 2., the homeowner's 17-year-old daughter was sitting at their family's kitchen table doing art when she heard noises in the backyard, in the 11600 block of Pearl St.. Thinking it was her dad, she looked up to see two male strangers. She yelled, scared, for her dad, who yelled back for her to go upstairs with her stepmom.

The dad grabbed a pistol, which he told police had been locked for 10 years, and grabbed the gun's ammunition magazine from downstairs. He ran up to see a man chopping at their marijuana plant with a machete, he told police.

He yelled at the male, who ran into the shed in the yard. The resident put the magazine in but didn't cock the gun as he came around the corner toward the shed. In the door crack, a muzzle flashed and the resident heard gunshots, he told police through tears.

Only then did he return fire.

He yelled at the two males to show him their hands, but heard moaning from the shed. Unsure whether the boys still had the capacity to fire, he yelled 'show me your hands, stay awake' to them and 'stay inside, stay upstairs' to his family, according to the report.

"I didn't want (the juveniles) to die," he told police, crying.

When Northglenn Police responded to the 911 call, officers found two juveniles with life-threatening gunshot wounds. One died on scene from a wound to the chest and the other died later at the hospital from a wound to the head.

The male juveniles were suspected of burglary around the same time at another house several homes west of the one where the shooting occurred, according to police.

The burglars took a toy airsoft AK-47 replica and some marijuana from the first home. Police found both items in a black duffel bag in the backyard where the shooting occurred. Backyard cameras documented their movements.

Police confirmed that one of the juveniles had recently been released from juvenile detention and had cut off the ankle monitoring device he'd been ordered to wear.

After reviewing the evidence, the District Attorney's Office said they will not charge the resident. That's because the resident returned fire only after being shot at — thus the shooting was an act of self-defense.