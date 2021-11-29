No criminal charges will be filed against three Westminster police officers who shot and killed a man wanted for domestic violence charges, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Drew Lucero, 37, was fatally shot on Sept. 3 at 5343 Billings St. in Denver after officers tried to arrest him on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 16, 2020, when Lucero allegedly shot a woman. At the time, police were not able to find Lucero but they tracked him down after he allegedly damaged the victim’s home a year later, the attorney’s office said.

One day after the victim’s home was damaged, police found Lucero’s vehicle parked outside of a house at 5343 Billings St. A team of officers surveilled the house for over four hours before Lucero came outside.

When the officers emerged from their van, Lucero pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in their direction, the attorney’s office said. Officers then returned fire and Lucero hid behind a car.

Using a flash grenade for cover, the officers surrounded Lucero and sent an attack dog at him, which bit his leg. Officers Anthony Stroup, Chris Neal and Kevin Flores fired their weapons at Lucero while advancing toward him, saying he pointed his gun at them more than once.

Lucero was then arrested and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries less than two hours later, the attorney’s office said.

An autopsy found that Lucero died of gunshot wounds, having been shot in his right shoulder, right chest, left calf and lower right and left back.

According to weapon downloads, Stroup fired his weapon 14 times, Neal fired his weapon seven times and Flores fired his weapon nine times, the attorney’s office said. None of the officers were injured during the incident.

After an investigation in partnership with the Denver and Aurora police departments, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann concluded that the shooting was legally justified.

“Once Mr. Lucero exited the house, produced a weapon and fired it, it was impossible for these officers to apply nonviolent means prior to resorting to physical force,” McCann said. “In this perilous situation, these officers’ decisions to shoot Mr. Lucero in defense of self and each other was justified under Colorado law.”

The attorney’s office said the officers’ accounts of the shooting were confirmed by Neal’s and Flores’ body-worn cameras. Stroup was not wearing a camera at the time of the shooting.

McCann will present details about her conclusion in a virtual community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Members of the public can attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams.