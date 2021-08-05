A panel made up of leaders from Colorado’s executive and legislative branches has recommended two Denver firms for independent probes into allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the state’s judicial branch, as well as the circumstances surrounding a training services contract awarded to a former employee, the judiciary announced Thursday.

The panel has recommended Investigations Law Group to probe allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. RCT, Ltd. is the panel’s chosen firm to investigate the circumstances of the training services contract.

According to a news release, the judicial branch has issued notices of intent to award contracts. That triggers a seven-day appeal window for unsuccessful bidders, and contract negotiations with the vendors will likely take several weeks after resolve of the appeals.

Last winter, The Gazette and the Denver Post reported on a memo from the Judicial Department that documented how Mindy Masias, the former chief of staff for the State Court Administrator's Office, had knowledge of several instances of harassment, sexism and misconduct by judges and others.

Then-Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats reportedly authorized a training contract worth up to $2.75 million to Masias to avoid disclosure of those incidents.

Chief Justice Brian Boatright said in the news release that once the investigations begin, the “entire Judicial Branch will cooperate to the fullest extent.”

“It bears repeating that we will make public the results and recommendations of the investigations, including steps to ensure accountability, fairness and transparency throughout Colorado’s judicial branch," Boatright said.

In July, the Post reported Coats is under investigation by Colorado’s attorney discipline agency, the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, for his reported role in awarding the training services contract.

In a biennial State of the Judiciary Speech in February, Boatright addressed the allegations, saying he recognized they had harmed the public’s trust in the judicial branch.

“We will get this right. Where there is wrongdoing we will address it. Where there is abuse of power, we will stop it," he said. "Where policies are deficient, we will change them. We want to know the truth."

Colorado Politics reporter Michael Karlik contributed to this report.