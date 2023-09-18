The former Fort Lupton officer who handcuffed a woman in an alleged road rage incident and placed her in a parked police car in the way of an oncoming train was sentenced to 30 months supervised probation Friday.

Jordan Steinke was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, to be decided by her probation officer, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's office.

In July, Steinke was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault, both misdemeanor charges, and acquitted of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

After the conviction she was fired from the Fort Lupton police department.

On the night of Sept. 16, 2022, Steinke responded to a spot just north of Platteville, around Highway 85 and County Road 36, to arrest Yareni Rios-Gonzalez because of an accusation she pointed a gun at a young man during a road-rage episode. Steinke parked her patrol car behind another belonging to a Platteville police officer that sat on train tracks, and put Rios in the car – temporarily, while the officers processed the rest of the scene, Steinke testified.

About two minutes later, a freight train plowed down the tracks and slammed into the car with Rios still handcuffed inside.

Rios-Gonzalez survived the crash but suffered serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs and limbs. She has filed a civil lawsuit against the officers.

Another officer, Platteville Sgt. Pablos Vasquez, who pulled Rios-Gonzelez over and was the first to make contact with her, faces trial in December. He was searching Rios-Gonzalez' car with Steinke when police body cam video showed that they realized the locomotive was bearing down on the car with the woman trapped inside.

Vazquez faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited.