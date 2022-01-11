The prosecution could call up to 500 witnesses in Barry Morphew's murder trial, including his two adult daughters, his girlfriend, employees of his landscaping company and his wife's lover, according to a list of potential witnesses.
The trial is scheduled to begin in May and is expected to last at least three weeks.
Jeff Libler, who lives out of state, received a "bikini text" from Suzanne Morphew minutes before Barry Morphew came home from work on May 9, 2020.
Prosecutors say this was the last "proof of life" before Suzanne Morphew disappeared. She was reported missing the next day, Mother's Day, by her neighbors, Jeanne and Martin Ritter, after her daughters called them and said they were worried because she hadn't answered their messages. The Ritters are also on the witness list.
Suzanne Morphew's body has not been found. Chaffee County sheriff deputies found her bike in an embankment near her home the day she went missing and later found her turquoise bike helmet off of Highway 50, more than 8 miles from the family home.
Shoshona Darke, who has been linked romantically to Barry Morphew since his wife went missing, will also take the stand. The former judge in the case, Patrick Murphy, recused himself last month because of a longtime friendship he has with Darke's attorney.
On Jan. 5, Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright appointed Judge Ramsey Lama to preside over the case. Lama is a former public defender in Grand Junction and Cañon City who also ran a criminal defense practice.
Barry Morphew was released on $500,000 cash bail in September. His next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Chaffee County.