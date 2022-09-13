DENVER — Seventeen years after her son, Javad, was shot to death, Democratic State Sen. Rhonda Fields said she just learned that she has a new constituent: a man convicted of being an accessory to Javad's murder, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA.
In June 2005, Javad Fields and his girlfriend were shot to death in Aurora. Prosecutors said Javad was targeted because he was about to testify against two men accused in a murder from the year before, KUSA reports.
Three men were later convicted of killing Javad. A fourth man, Percy Carter, was convicted of accessory to murder, as well as various drug charges, and received a lengthy prison sentence, KUSA says.
Rhonda Fields told KUSA she was notified by the Department of Corrections just in the past two weeks that Carter had been released from prison and from post-release supervision, which she told KUSA both surprised and frightened her.
"It's very disturbing now that I know how close of proximity he is to me," Fields said.
