A former police sergeant who bought a gun for a convicted felon who later placed pipe bombs throughout an Aurora neighborhood was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Curtiss Christensen, 70, pleaded guilty to one count of firearms straw purchase in December.
"You have become one of the dangers you and other law enforcement officers have taken oaths to protect us against," Arapahoe County District Curt Judge Ryan Stuart told Christensen during the sentence hearing. "You made the decision to arm a violent man with a weapon. Your actions in this case erased an entire career of public service."
Following the 90-day sentence, Christensen will be on supervised probation for four years and he must complete 75 hours of community service, according to the district attorney's office.
The charges were brought against Christensen after law enforcement officers were investigating a separate incident where Scott Campbell placed and detonated pipe bombs on Dec. 25, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021, in Aurora.
Detectives learned that Campbell, who lived in Christensen's basement, had help from Christensen in hiding evidence, according to the news release.
Detectives also learned that Christensen bought an AR-15 for Campbell despite knowing he was a convicted felon.
Campbell pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender on Jan. 10 in connection with the explosions. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the release.
"Every citizen has to follow the law — especially a 20-year police officer," Chief Deputy District Attorney Laura Wilson said during the hearing. "There needs to be punishment for his actions."