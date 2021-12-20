Police have submitted a warrant to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office for the arrest of a former police officer who shot and killed a teenage boy last month during a violent altercation in Aurora.
Investigators have recommended that prosecutors charge Adam Holen, 36, with second-degree murder.
Peyton Blitstein, 17, was in a car with four other teenagers on Nov. 24 when Holen, upset that the vehicle was going too fast in his neighborhood, stopped them.
Holen and Peyton Blitstein began arguing, and the two exchanged gunshots, police said. The shooting, which was caught on a resident's doorbell video, occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Addison Way.
Holen was no longer working as a police officer when the shooting occurred. According to records obtained by The Denver Gazette, he had resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department three weeks earlier.
It took weeks for police to investigate the case as they tried to determine who was the instigator.
Aurora police Officer Francisco Saucedo said investigators submitted the case to the district attorney on Thursday.
"This just gave me chills," Todd Blitstein, Peyton's father, said upon hearing of the suggested charge. "It saddens me it took this long. I'm happy with them charging him, but it needs to be first-degree murder."
Dozens of friends and family gathered for a memorial for Peyton earlier this month, and many of them were concerned that Holen would not be charged. "No peace until there's justice for Peyton. What happened ain't right," said Taco Terrones, Peyton's best friend.
As of Monday morning, there was no word on whether District Attorney John Kellner would charge Holen in connection with the shooting.