A man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in Englewood was sentenced to 32 years in prison last week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Antonio Pulido Mendez, 19, was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for the death of Jonah Hirsh in 2019.

“What brought us here is a tragedy — poor choices, poor decisions and now consequences for those,” Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl said during the sentencing. “Jonah deserved the opportunity to learn and grow and engage with the world, and he was never be able to do that.”

The fatal shooting occurred July 14, 2019, after Mendez and three accomplices met with Hirsh and Hirsh’s older cousin in an alley.

Hirsh and his cousin intended to sell drugs to the four, but Mendez and his group planned to rob them, according to the attorney’s office. During the robbery, Mendez shot Hirsh in the arm and the chest and shot the cousin in the neck.

Hirsh was pronounced dead at the scene but his cousin survived, according to the attorney’s office.

“This defendant made reckless, stupid decisions,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers. “He chose to bring a loaded gun to a robbery and pull the trigger. Today he faces the consequences for his actions.”

Mendez, a Littleton resident, will serve his sentence at the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the attorney’s office.

Mendez’s three accomplices who helped plan and execute the murder received the following sentences: