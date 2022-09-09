The petty-offense case of Nicholas K. Martinez, the snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, has been delayed for a third time.

Martinez, 28, of Wellington faces a petty offense that accuses him of leaving the scene of a collision. The class 2 petty charge carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.

Ronald LeMaster died Nov. 30 in a violent collision with the snowboarder at Eldora Mountain Resort, on an intermediate run called Windmill Run, in what LeMaster considered his "home" ski area.

Martinez appeared in Boulder County Court Thursday for an arraignment. That hearing, originally scheduled for June 6, is where defendants enter a plea. The July 22 hearing was also postponed to Thursday.

This time the case was continued, in part, because the Judge Elizabeth House Moulton Brodsky “recognized that she had a connection to one of the people involved” and recused herself, according to Shannon Carbon, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

She also said “the prosecution and the defense are engaged in discussions that require additional time.”

Martinez’ attorney Harvey Steinberg did not return an email from the Denver Gazette seeking comment.

LeMaster, 72, was skiing with his friend when Martinez crashed into him, according to a Boulder County sheriff’s report.

The collision knocked LeMaster unconscious and caused him to bleed from his mouth, nose and eyes. He was wearing a helmet, but that didn’t protect his body.

A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office detective presented a case that could have yielded a manslaughter charge, or reckless endangerment.

No one saw Martinez snowboarding out of control, he didn’t admit to it and investigators couldn’t determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the prosecutor said. Therefore, prosecutors couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Martinez was guilty of manslaughter, Deputy District Attorney Alison Brand wrote on April 20.

LeMaster’s widow and daughter were upset with that decision.

Sgt. Asa Merriam wrote in his report: “On April 29, 2022, I was able to speak with Melodee LeMaster (Ronald’s widow) and let her know the district attorney’s office would not be pursuing manslaughter charges in this case. Melodee was upset with this information. … Melodee wants Nicholas Martinez to have some sort of repercussions for the death of her husband, Ronald LeMaster.”

The arraignment is now scheduled for Oct. 14 in Boulder County Court.