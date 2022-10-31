A Weld County jury Monday found Steve Pankey guilty of felony murder and second-degree kidnapping for the 1984 disappearance and death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from her Greeley home a few days before Christmas. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The jury acquitted Pankey of first-degree, premeditated murder. Felony murder is a killing that occurs while committing another felony. The jury agreed on a sentence enhancer of using a deadly weapon during a kidnapping.

"My parents and I were thrown into a reality of moving forward while trying to find Jonelle," said Matthews' sister, Jennifer Mogenson, at Pankey's sentencing Monday afternoon. "You moved on as well, but you were looking back, waiting to see if you'd get caught."

The jury started deliberating Friday afternoon, broke for the weekend, and reached agreement Monday morning.

Jurors also convicted Pankey on charges of making a false report to authorities, about a blanket missing from the Matthews house. His defense attorneys said there actually was no known blanket missing.

Matthews disappeared the night of Dec. 20 from her family’s home on 43rd Avenue Court after a school choir concert, in an hourlong period between a close friend’s father dropping her off and her own father arriving home from her sister’s basketball game. Oil and gas workers found her remains and clothes in a field in Weld County in July 2019. An autopsy determined Matthews died from a gunshot wound to her head.

"I want to say thank you to you and the alternates who spent a substantial amount of time, effort, discipline and consideration of this case," District Court Judge Timothy Kerns said at the reading of Monday's verdict.

This month's trial was the second for Pankey, now 71, after a jury deadlocked a year ago.

"I just want to cry," Matthews' mother, Gloria Matthews, told reporters Monday afternoon. She stood flanked by her husband, Jim Matthews, Mogenson, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke, Greeley Police Chief Adam Turk, and others involved in the case. "But it's not a crying of not having Jonelle. It's a crying of happiness."

No direct physical evidence linked Pankey to Matthews’ disappearance. Prosecutors based their case on a seemingly unusual interest he had in the case over the years and statements he made to various people at different times that seemed to imply he was involved.

They suggested Matthews once spotted a rust-colored car she seemed fearful of, fitting the description of a car Pankey owned. Prosecutors also focused on unusual behavior by Pankey around the time of Matthews' disappearance. His ex-wife, Angela Hicks, remembered a car on fire on their property shortly after Matthews went missing, which seemed to be burning from the inside.

Pankey made a brief statement declaring his innocence, saying he is a Christian and he believes he will go to heaven.

"I am innocent, and this is not justice for Jonelle."

Defense attorneys for Pankey sought to show he didn’t know Matthews' family, and that circumstantial evidence in the case doesn't make a strong enough link between him and the crime.