Prosecutors have charged two men in connection with a police shooting last month in Commerce City, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Oscar Gurrola, 27, faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault and one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Estevan Valverde, 28, was charged with first-degree assault, vehicular eluding and four counts of accessory to a crime.

The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 29 after police attempted to pull over a suspected drunken driver, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said they were informed of the suspected DUI situation at around 6:15 p.m. When officers responded to the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard, they were allegedly shot at by at least one suspect in the vehicle.

Officers returned fire and the suspects drove away. After chasing the vehicle, it crashed less than half a mile away in the 7600 block of Brighton Road, police said.

Gurrola and Valverde were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said. It is unclear whether the suspects were injured by the crash or by gunshots from the police. They were arrested after being released from the hospital.

No officers were hit by the gunshots, police said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Commerce City SWAT Team also responded to the incident when the suspects refused to leave the crashed vehicle, police said. The standoff lasted for nearly two hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Team is coordinating the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Gurrola and Valverde were both charged in Adams County District Court. Their next court appearances are pending, the attorney’s office said.