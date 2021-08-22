SALIDA, Colo. — Barry Morphew will be back in court Monday for the second half of a preliminary hearing to determine whether there's enough evidence in his case to proceed with trial in the death of his wife, Suzanne.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville in Chaffee County, was last seen May 10, 2020, and is presumed dead. Her husband was charged this past May with:
- First-degree murder
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Attempt to influence a public servant
During the first two days of the preliminary hearing two weeks ago, prosecutors began to lay out their case and what happened in the days and hours before Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, but they have not yet presented evidence to connect Barry Morphew to his wife's death.