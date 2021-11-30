Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against three teenagers accused of shooting three students outside of Aurora’s Hinkley High School earlier this month.

Larry Jefferson, Dalen Brewer and Diego Flores, all 16 years old, were charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds. Jefferson was also charged with using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

All three boys were charged as adults, which is why their names have been released. According to their Facebook accounts, the suspects are all students at Hinkley High School.

The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot on Nov. 19 at around noon. Three people were shot: a 17-year-old female student from Hinkley, a 17-year-old male student from Hinkley and a 16-year-old from APS Avenues. All of the victims are expected to survive.

The Aurora Police Department previously said it believes the shooting was connected to an unnamed local gang.

The shooting came four days after six students were shot outside of Aurora Central High School and nine days before five people — including four teenagers — were shot outside of a party on East Colfax Avenue. All the victims in these shootings are also expected to survive.

On Monday, the Aurora Public Schools district stopped letting students leave school property during lunch break. Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said she has increased patrols in and around the city’s schools and is encouraging parents to check their children’s belongings and rooms for weapons.

Jefferson and Brewer are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Flores’ court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 7.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000.