Adam Fresquez' family feels they've waited long enough for answers in his four-month-old death investigation. Tuesday, they asked the Edgewater City Council to take the case from its police department and give it to "a more credible agency," intimating that the force may be too small to be able to handle a complex investigation.

Fresquez' cousin, Kim Santoya, told the panel during their weekly meeting: "Waiting this long for answers is unacceptable."

Edgewater Mayor John Beltrone told the group that he understood the Fresquez family's frustrations with the pace of the criminal investigation, but told them that the Edgewater Police Department would be presenting the case to the First Judicial District Attorney's office next week.

Fresquez, 33, was shot and killed May 3 in broad daylight at a Tesla charging station at 20th Avenue and Depew Street in Edgewater. On May 9, Edgewater police officials put out a Facebook post asking for "our community's assistance to see if anyone witnessed a disturbance or "road rage"-type incident between similar vehicles immediately prior to the shooting."

Police said that the incident may have started "somewhere in the area of Sheridan Blvd. from West 6th Ave. to I-70 or somewhere along the West Colfax Ave."

Fresquez' family said that he was pepper-sprayed before he was shot.

No one has been charged in the case and Fresquez' family told city council members that they don't know who fired the two shots which they say hit him in the back — not the front as they say the Edgewater police originally told them.

Claiming racial bias, Fresquez' sister Crystal said: "If the roles were reversed, my brother would have likely been arrested, charged with murder and immediately detained."

Edgewater police Chief Eric Sonstegard told The Denver Gazette that the force hopes to have some public information regarding the case in the next two-three weeks. Until then, Beltrone advised Frequez' family to stay in touch with Sontegard and assured them that his door would be open to them.

In an unrelated development, the Jefferson County's top prosecutor asked the state for help in investigating the Edgewater Police Department in a June patterns and practices letter sent to Attorney General Phil Weiser's office.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said that she found five instances in 2016 when officers "had questionable authority to engage with a suspect and make arrests.

"That includes an internal culture “fraught with bullying, retaliation and bending the rules,” King said in a statement.