A trial has been set for May in the case of a 14-year-old boy accused of arson in an October apartment building fire in Lakewood that killed a mother and daughter.

In a status hearing Monday, Jefferson County District Court Judge Ann Meinster set a nine-day trial to start May 3 for the boy, who faces dozens of counts including first-degree murder with extreme indifference, arson and criminal mischief. The boy and his accused 12-year-old accomplice — whom the Denver Gazette is not naming because they are juveniles — allegedly started the fire because they were upset at being asked to leave one of the apartments in the middle of the night.

The overnight fire on Halloween last year killed Kathleen Payton, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton Aguayo. The blaze also injured 10 people, including a firefighter, and residents of 32 apartments were displaced from the Tiffany Square Apartments, 935 Sheridan Blvd.

The case of the 12-year-old boy is on hold while he undergoes an evaluation of his mental fitness to stand trial. His public defender has raised concerns about his competence, which has to do with whether he has a rational understanding of the case against him and can participate in his own defense.

Meinster set an all-day motions hearing for the 14-year-old March 3 at 9:30 a.m., and another status hearing for Feb. 6.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.