An Adams County district court judge has agreed to push back the trial of two Aurora police officers accused in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain until late summer or early fall.

The trial was originally scheduled for July 10 and prosecutors objected to a delay.

But defense attorneys for Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, who will go to trial together, argued they need more time to review the approximately 40,000 pages of evidence produced by prosecutors.

In a hearing Thursday afternoon, they said a ruling by Judge Mark Warner ordering prosecutors to file a document laying out the actions by the officers they believe contributed to McClain’s death — a filing requested by defense lawyers — also should weigh in favor of pushing back the trial.

They argued they need more time to more time to prepare a proper defense based on the prosecutors' assertions.

Warner said he was moved by prosecutors’ arguments that delays to the trial have denied a resolution to the case for McClain’s family. But he said he would agree to push it back by as much as a few months.

“The court finds the balance of equities barely favors a continuance,” he said.

McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died in a hospital in August 2019 days after three police officers forcibly restrained him, put him in a control neck hold and paramedics called to the scene injected him with the sedative ketamine.

Officers had responded to a call reporting a person acting suspiciously as McClain walked home from a convenience store after buying iced tea, but he was not suspected of any crime. He wore a ski mask to keep warm because of anemia, according to relatives.

A statewide grand jury convened by Attorney General Phil Weiser indicted the two paramedics and three officers in late 2021: Peter Cichuniec, Jeremy Cooper, Nathan Woodyard, Roedema and Rosenblatt.

The five face 32 counts altogether, including criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and second-degree assault causing serious charges. Cooper and Cichuniec also face a count each of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon – ketamine – and unlawfully administering the sedative without consent.

The parties did not settle on a new trial date Thursday. Roedema’s defense attorneys asked for time to check on their expert witnesses’ availability, and Warner set a hearing next Friday to set a new date. The rescheduled trial could necessitate pushing back either the trial for Woodyard, the third police officer, or the paramedics. Warner said he was not willing to push back Roedema and Rosenblatt’s trial past October.

Roedema sat next to his attorneys Thursday. Rosenblatt appeared virtually on WebEx. Neither spoke during the hearing except to confirm their agreement to reschedule their trial.

Cooper and Cichuniec, the paramedics, are currently scheduled for an Aug. 7 trial. The trial for Woodyard currently is set for Sept. 18.

Prosecutors’ and defense attorneys’ annoyance showed through in Thursday’s hearing as they argued from the podium. The attorney general’s office has blasted the officers’ lawyers by saying they have delayed hearings in the case several times by continuing to insist they need more time to review evidence.

“Every day this trial is delayed is a day their client is certainly not convicted of a felony and certainly not incarcerated,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Jason Slothouber. “They know exactly what the factual basis for this case is, and they’ve known it for the entire 20 months it’s been pending.”

He also argued prosecutors bear the cost of delays to trial – risk of witnesses moving, dying or memories fading and victims waiting for a resolution – while defense attorneys benefit.

He pushed back on the defense attorneys’ assertion that Warner’s ruling to order the filing laying out the actions by the officers they believe contributed to McClain’s death necessitates more time before trial to decide how it may affect their strategy. He said prosecutors’ filing will likely “copy and paste” information already in the indictment from September 2021 of the three officers and two paramedics.

“If this really changes things for them, what have they been doing for the last 20 months?”

“Justice? What is that, a word for ‘Our client must be guilty, so that’s how we get justice?’ I thought he was presumed innocent,” said Springer & Steinberg partner Harvey Steinberg, one of Rosenblatt’s attorneys.

Warner appeared to grow annoyed with the attorneys’ snipes at each other after Steinberg made another comment later that he thought prosecutors would rehash their arguments that “raise (his) blood pressure” again when deciding a new date for the trial.

“OK. Kind of growing weary of ad-hominem attacks,” Warner said.

Prosecutors also left the day’s hearing with a victory. Warner ruled the jury must determine whether the police had reasonable suspicion to stop McClain, rather than making a finding about it himself as the defense attorneys requested.

“I would propose (that is) treading on the provenance of the court, because it is the court’s job to instruct what the law is,” said Roedema’s attorney Reid Elkus.

They sparred with Slothouber over the issue, who argued Warner making that ruling himself would trample on the jury’s role to find whether the circumstances of that night add up to reasonable suspicion for the police. He said it would interfere with the defendants’ right to a jury trial and the jurors’ role as fact finders.

“I don’t think there’s any basis to believe the court has the authority to invade the provenance of the jury,” he said.