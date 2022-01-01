Longmont Police believe two Friday bank robberies were committed by the same suspects, the agency said.
A white male entered the Longmont Wells Fargo on Coffman Street early Friday afternoon and slid a note to a bank teller demanding money, Longmont Police said in a Friday evening press release. After the teller complied, the man got into a light-colored SUV and left.
An hour later, a man "watching the same description as the first robbery" slid a note to a teller at First Bank on Main Street. After getting the money, the man got into the passenger side of a 2016 white Subaru Forester and drove off.
No weapon was seen in either robbery. The man who walked into both banks is described as being 5'10 or 5'11 and roughly 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and some facial hair.