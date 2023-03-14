A statewide grand jury indicted five northern Colorado family members on charges related to unemployment insurance fraud and tax fraud.

From July 2020 through May 2021, Robert Tarin, Jr., of Berthoud, is accused of getting $31,577 in unemployment benefits by giving the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment false information, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General Tuesday.

Tarin is accused of reporting on his unemployment application that he shut down his towing business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was furloughed from work, but not reporting owning a fencing business, according to the indictment.

Tarin's towing and fencing businesses stayed open during the pandemic and he did not furlough himself, according to the news release. He is also accused of failure to disclose his unemployment benefits, or other business income, on neither of his 2020 or 2021 state income tax returns.

Tarin's parents, Ramon Roberto Tarin-Deleon and Ana Maria Tarin, are accused of falsely reporting business income for their Loveland restaurant, Taqueria Rancho Alegre #3, for the 2020 tax year, according to the release.

Tarin's aunt and uncle, Luz and Adrian Tarin, are accused of misrepresenting gross sales for their Greeley restaurant, Taqueria Rancho Alegre, and failing to pay sales tax on undisclosed business income for tax years 2018 through 2020, according to the release.

Luz and Adrian Tarrin's actions resulted in $48,000 of unpaid taxes.

Tarin, Jr. is charged with:

Theft

Cybercrime-theft

Attempt to influence a public official

Forgery

Filing a false tax return

Ramon, Ana, Luz and Adrian Tarin are charged with filing false tax returns.

"Unemployment insurance fraud remains a priority of our office," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. "Those who have defrauded our system must be held accountable and our unemployment insurance task force is working to pursue cases and identify fraudsters."