One of the two lead investigators looking into the Suzanne Morphew murder case in Chaffee County told “many law enforcement witnesses in this case that arresting Mr. Morphew was premature and the 'worst' decision that could be made," per a motion to dismiss the case filed by Barry Morphew's …
Barry Morphew’s attorneys want his first-degree murder case dismissed and they’re fighting for it by using the words of one of the lead detectives who had a major part in building the investigation.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Joseph Cahill told law enforcement in December that he thought Barry Morphew was arrested prematurely in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, and that the arrest “was the worst decision that could have been made.”
But the prosecution called the motion "utter nonsense," saying Cahill has been "thoroughly discredited" and so his opinion does not matter to the case. District Attorney Linda Stanley also said Cahill was "put out" because he couldn't be present for the actual arrest.
Cahill and his colleague, CBI Agent Derek Graham, were co-lead investigators during the first year of the case before Barry Morphew was arrested. Cahill was removed from the investigation in September and reassigned to a marijuana unit.
Graham is still involved in the investigation, but it was Cahill who made the controversial statements during an internal affairs investigation interview into off-duty conduct in early December. During the interview, Cahill told Agent in Charge Ralph Gagliardi that he saw “an erosion of framework that myself and Derek Graham put together,” according to a court document filed by Barry Morphew’s attorneys.
Barry Morphew, 54, was arrested May 5, 2021, while Cahill was on a military mission and Graham was on vacation. Four months later, after an appearance during the preliminary hearing during which he appeared unprepared, he was taken off of the Barry Morphew case. Cahill resigned from the CBI on Dec. 8, just two days before the internal investigation was to begin. The internal affairs investigation involved an incident in which his personal weapon discharged in his home while he was off duty.
Barry Morphew’s arrest came almost a year to the day from when Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared. She was last known to be alive May 9, 2020, and wasn’t reported missing from the family home in Maysville, Colorado, near Salida, until the next day, which was Mother’s Day.
In addition to Cahill’s pointed comments, defense attorney Iris Eytan also accused the prosecution of being late getting her discovery in the case. She said the defense received 23,000 pages of discovery in January, “much of it highly exculpatory,” which she said should have been provided eight months ago.
But DA Linda Stanley countered that the prosecution has sent tens of thousands of pages of discovery and hours of video and audio recordings to the defense.
Former Denver Chief Deputy DA Craig Silverman said the prosecution's lack of prompt discovery disclosure is a problem. But, despite the complaints from Barry Morphew's attorneys, he believes the trial will happen.
“Don’t expect for this motion to dismiss to be granted. As for probable cause, Judge Murphy bound this case over for trial and it hardly matters whether a detective approved or disapproved the timing of the arrest,” said Silverman, who added that the Morphew case faces a long road ahead. “Defense is building a record for the trial court, and any possible appellate courts. Expect the Morphew defense team to revisit alleged discovery violations throughout this litigation.”
The defense is expected to call at least half a dozen witnesses during a hearing in Fremont County on Friday. Most of those witnesses are expected to be law enforcement.
Barry Morphew was released on bail Sept. 20 and his five-week trial is set to start Apr. 29. His attorneys have argued that prosecutors can’t prove Suzanne Morphew is dead, much less that her husband killed her. Her body hasn’t been found.
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Barry carrying bags of clothing in the hall of the Broomfield Holiday Inn. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Satellite image shows the hotel with 5 push tags showing the various areas where prosecutors say Barry Morphew made trash dumps the day Suzanne Morphew was reporting missing. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: A turquoise bicycle helmet belonging to Suzanne Morphew lays on a hillside. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: The front passenger seat of Suzanne Morphew's Range Rover, with sunglasses and sanitary wipes. Unknown DNA which discussed in the trial was swabbed from the glove compartment. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: A tranquilizer dart believed to have been used in the alleged crime. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Morphew master bedroom where evidence was found. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: A wound on Barry Morphew’s upper left hand. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: A wound on Barry Morphew’s arm. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Suzanne Morphew’s bike. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Suzanne Morphew’s texts sent to a woman named Sheila Oliver, date unknown. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Suzanne Morphew’s texts sent to a woman named Sheila Oliver, date unknown. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: A photo from Suzanne Morphew’s Instagram account of her on a bike ride. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Barry carrying bags of clothing in the hall of the Broomfield Holiday Inn. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)
