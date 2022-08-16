Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Tuesday that she would open a grand jury investigation into a shooting last month in Lower Downtown in which six bystanders were shot and wounded by Denver police when officers fired at a man who brandished a gun.

Shortly after McCann's announcement, the Denver Police Department released body camera footage of the shooting, which depicted a frightening situation in which officers shot 21-year-old Jordan Waddy after they say he pointed a gun at them.

The officers were responding to an altercation in LoDo as the bars were closing in the early morning hours of July 17.

The footage shows Waddy throwing his gun down in the seconds before police opened fire. The bullets knocked him to the ground in front of the Larimer Beer Hall at 21st and Larimer.

In a statement, McCann said the public's interest in the shooting is high.

“For the community to trust in the outcome from this incident, it is important that independent members of the community review the facts, evidence and law regarding whether these officers should be criminally charged. Until the grand jury’s work is complete, my office will have no further comment on this matter," she said.

The time stamp on video surveillance from the bar shows that the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. outside of the bar. Waddy is seen pushing another person, then he rounds a food truck and encounters five officers. Three officers who fired their guns during the incident have been placed on modified duty.

They say Waddy pointed a gun at them but didn't shoot. But the video shows that Waddy threw his gun to the ground. After Waddy is shot, police can be heard saying, "Drop it!"

Waddy is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court next week on one charge of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He originally was held on suspicion of menacing, a more serious charge. He also faces three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony.