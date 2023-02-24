Prosecutors in Weld County dropped one of the most serious charges against a Ft. Lupton police officer who was involved in a train crash incident where a woman was hit while she was detained in a patrol car.

Yareni Rios was first stopped by former Platteville police officer Pablo Vazquez for a reported road rage incident. When he apprehended her, she turned off of the highway onto Weld County Road 36 and drove her SUV over train tracks. Vazquez followed her and parked his car directly on the tracks.

Two other officers joined Vazquez. One of those was Ft. Lupton Police Ofc. Jason Steinke, who placed Yareni Rios handcuffed in the back of the vehicle.

The incident started when a driver called 911 the night of Sept. 16 reporting that Rios had brandished a gun and followed his car aggressively. Rios survived the crash but sustained multiple injuries from the impact of a Union Pacific train which came barreling down the track, it's horn blaring.

Police body-cam video showed two other officers who were working the incident react with shock when they realized the train was approaching the patrol vehicle.

A count of second-degree assault, one of the most serious of three charges against Steinke, was dismissed Thursday. He still faces one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Weld County District Attorney spokesperson Krista Henery said, "upon further review, we have decided to move forward with the existing charges that we feel are most appropriate in this case."

Vazquez faces five counts of reckless endangerment, and three other charges including careless driving and parking where prohibited.

Rios still faces a charge of felony menacing.

Steinke is due in court March 2; Vazquez's next court date is March 24 and Rios has no court date showing on the Colorado Judicial website.