The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the backseat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before.

Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday.

“I was surprised,” he said. “Out of three possible cases in this incident, they decide to revictimize my client?”

A spokeswoman for the Weld County DA’s office would not confirm nor deny the possible felony menacing charge.

“Everything about the case is still being reviewed on our end,” said spokeswoman Krista Henery.

Weld County is also looking into possible charges against the Platteville police officer who put his car on the train tracks that night but told Wilkinson that there’s been no decision on that piece of the case.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Medina confirmed that her office “presented the case information to the DA's office to review.”

Wilkinson said that the DA's office told him that they are not filing charges on the other driver in the alleged road rage incident.

Rios-Gonzalez is suspected of pointing a gun at another driver while the two of them were traveling on U.S. Highway 85 north of Platteville Sept. 16. The 22-year-old man told the Gazette that this all started when Rios-Gonzalez started following him while he was driving north on U.S. Highway 85 on his way home.

He said she was the aggressor and that he was on the phone with police for around 15 minutes giving them a minute-by-minute account of a harrowing drive. At one point, he said the driver pointed a gun at him.

The man wished not to be identified because he said he was the victim of a crime.

But Rios-Gonzalez has told Wilkinson that the other driver started the road rage by brake-stopping behind her. She denied pointing gun at him although police did find a handgun in her truck.

He questions why the driver who called in the incident isn’t being charged for his suspected involvement.

"There are no witnesses except her and the other driver. It’s her word against his,” said Wilkinson.