Three separate shootings have left two dead and multiple injured in Denver over the past three days.

The first shooting occurred on Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m. when police responded to a shooting incident in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets, according to a press release by the Denver Police Department.

Officers found a man when they arrived who was quickly pronounced deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident is now being considered a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The second shooting happened on Sunday around 6:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lipan Street, according to a social media post by the DPD.

Officers responded to a shooting incident in the area and found three victims injured. All three were sent to a nearby hospital, according to the post.

No new information has been released at this time. Officers are still investigating the incident.

The only information police would provide was "the 3 victims, all adult males, are expected to survive," according to a spokesperson via email.

The third shooting occurred in the area of 51st and Logan Street around 11:53 p.m. Monday, according to a social media post by the DPD.

One victim was found and transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased in a follow-up post at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide and police ask anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers.