A man is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting in west Denver on Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened at West 16th Avenue and Irving Street in the city's West Colfax neighborhood. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 12:06 a.m.
UPDATE: The adult male victim was pronounced deceased and the case is now a homicide investigation. An adult male was arrested and held on the charge of Murder in the first degree. https://t.co/b1EJ22OBU9— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 2, 2022
Officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, according to the department.
Police said a man was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Officials had not identified the suspect as of 3 p.m. Saturday.