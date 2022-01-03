One person was killed and another was injured during a stabbing incident in Broomfield Monday evening, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Police said the fatal stabbing happened in the 13000 block of Grove Court, near Spruce Park in the West Lake neighborhood. Police announced the stabbing at 6:16 p.m.

One person was found dead at the scene and a second person was found suffering from injuries, police said. The injured person was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing. It is unclear whether the suspect is a third person or the surviving injured party.

No additional information has been released regarding what led up to the stabbing or who was involved. Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

The coroner’s office will release the deceased’s name, as well as their cause and manner of death, after their family has been notified.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.