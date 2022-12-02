One person died and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Aurora early Friday, according to Aurora Police.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue. Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of them later died. The second victim is a 35-year-old man who was still receiving medical treatment as of Friday morning, according to police.

The victim who died will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

Detectives are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Police urge anyone with information to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.