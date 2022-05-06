A man is in custody after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting on North Broadway on Friday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said they were searching for a second person of interest who drove and dropped the suspect off before the shooting.
A woman was seen driving a silver Chrysler 200 whose left front quarter panel is slightly damaged. The vehicle has Colorado license plate ALOI76, Joe Montoya, Denver police's division chief of investigations, said during a news conference.
ALERT:#Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of N Broadway. 5th an Broadway is closed at this time. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/UoAFamJjTN— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2022
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in an Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot between Third and Fourth avenues, Montoya said.
A man and woman were shot and taken to a hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman was listed in critical condition, police said.
Montoya said the victims were customers of the Enterprise rental car business.
The suspect was arrested just minutes after the shooting after an eyewitness "pointed out the suspect" to officers, Montoya said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could earn up to $2,000 for information.