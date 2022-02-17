A shooting in Aurora left a 38-year-old woman dead and a 28-year-old man in serious condition Thursday morning.
Officers received a call at 6:56 a.m. about a shooting on South Jasper Circle at a house they have responded to "a couple times" over the past couple of months, Matthew Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said during a media briefing.
Longshore said the man and woman were married and had an argument just before the shooting occurred. Officers found a gun at the scene, and they believe the man's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
"What we know right now is a female is dead, she was pronounced deceased on scene, (and) an adult male was transported to the hospital," Longshore said. "We also know that there was a teenager in the house at the time of the shooting. That teenager has been taken to our police headquarters and she will be interviewed, provided support from our victim advocates, and then we'll try to get ahold of family that can provide some support to her."
Longshore said anyone experiencing domestic violence can call a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text the word "smart" to 88788 for help.