A woman was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting in a parking lot in Aurora on Tuesday.
Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at 5:10 a.m. at 11895 E. Archer Place, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Authorities pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, police said.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name at a later date.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.