A man was fatally shot and a teenage girl was injured in separate shootings overnight in Aurora.

Police said the fatal shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Dallas Street in northwest Aurora. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence, according to the department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. Police had not identified a suspect as of late Sunday morning.

Earlier in the morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of South Halifax Street on the opposite side of town. A 17-year-old girl was shot, and she was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the department.

No arrests or information about a suspect had been released as of Sunday morning. Police said investigators were working to gather information and would release additional details when they became available.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.