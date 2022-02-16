A man is in custody after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Parker on Tuesday night, according to the Parker Police Department.
Officers responded to the Stone Canyon apartments at 19255 Cottonwood Drive at 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Josh Hans, a spokesman for the police department.
Police took a man into custody in connection with the shooting, but police had not released his name as of Wednesday morning, nor had they released the names of the victims.