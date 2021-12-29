A stolen car crashed into a police vehicle in Westminster on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three others, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The driver of the stolen car was driving with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on when police spotted the car at 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street shortly after midnight, police said.

Police said they tried to pull over the car but, when the driver did not stop, they did not chase the car. The driver allegedly sped away and ran a red light at 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard, crashing into a different police vehicle that was driving through the intersection.

An officer and a civilian who was doing a ride along were in the police vehicle that was hit. The stolen vehicle also had a driver and one passenger.

The officer and civilian suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the stolen vehicle was seriously hurt and the passenger was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities said 92nd Avenue was closed at Westminster Boulevard for several hours Wednesday morning as officials processed the scene.

Charges had not yet been announced against the driver of the stolen vehicle. It was unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The name of the deceased passenger, identified only as a female, will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after her family is notified.